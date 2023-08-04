THUGS STONE CHAMISA'S CONVOY

"We had just finished addressing our supporters in
Mutasa, as we were heading back and upon approaching the DC area we found the
road barricaded by stones. They were throwing stones on our convoy. We had to
make a u-turn. But we are safe," Chamisa told NewsDay.
Contacted for comment, national police spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi said no report had been filed yet.
"On that case which you are referring to, as we speak
police officers are on the ground, but no one has come forward to make an
official report. We have not received any official report concerning the
alleged violence." Newsday
