THREE ZEC LAPTOPS STOLEN

THERE are fears that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) might have lost critical information following a break-in at its Mahachi Quantum Building headquarters in Harare, an incident that has added a new twist to the controversy surrounding the August 23 elections.
Zec lost three laptops belonging to chief elections officer
Utloile Silaigwana and his secretary Isabel Mariwowo after suspected robbers
broke into the heavily-guarded offices in the capital’s central business
district on Sunday night.
Zec deputy chairperson Rodney Kiwa yesterday said he could
not comment on whether or not there was sensitive information in the stolen
laptops.
“I can confirm that there was a break-in at Zec and the
matter is under investigation,” Kiwa said.
“At this moment, I can’t talk more because the matter is still under investigation. Once we have an update from the police, Zec will release a statement to the public.”
The police said they were investigating the alleged
break-in.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that it has received
a report of an alleged break-in at Zimbabwe Electoral Commission offices,”
police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told NewsDay.
“Investigations are now underway. More details to be
released in due course.”
Zimbabwe Election Support Network chairperson Andrew Makoni
said the break-in at Zec was worrisome.
“This is a very worrisome development, especially as we are
a few days before the general elections voting day,” Makoni said.
“Zec, as an electoral body, should have tight security so
for there to have a break-in in just a blink, it is an issue of concern.
“Zec has not indicated the type of information that was in
the laptops, so I would not comment on the implications of the break-in.”
Zanu PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa
refused to comment on the matter.
“The ZRP could be doing their investigations,” Mutsvangwa
said.
“I do not want to prejudice their professional work.”
According to reports, two of the laptops belonged to
Silaigwana, while the third was assigned to Mariwowo.
Mariwowo is said to have discovered the break-in and theft
when she turned up for work and observed that her electrical appliances were
off.
A police memo indicated that Mariwowo also discovered that
an adaptor was missing form her office.
She allegedly discovered that her Dell laptop was missing,
and in Silaigwana’s office, an HP Pro Book and Mac Book Pro had also been
stolen.
“The south facing window for Silaigwana’s office was broken
with a stone, which was on the floor,” the memo read.
Zec is saddled with more 100 legal challenges that are
affecting its preparations for the August 23 harmonised elections.
Kiwa recently told election observers that Zec has a
constitutional duty to design, manufacture and distribute ballot papers, but
the process was stalled owing to ongoing legal challenges.
He said Zec’s hands were “tied” and that it would have to
“live with that” until the legal processes were concluded.
Kiwa also said the legal challenges had implications on the
issuance of the voters roll.
The credibility of the elections is already in doubt
following the disqualification of opponents of the ruling Zanu PF party,
including its former commissar Saviour Kasukuwere who wanted to challenge
President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the presidency as an independent candidate.
Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment