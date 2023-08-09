THREE FAKE FOREIGN HEALERS CON 58 ZIMBAS

THREE fake foreign traditional healers scammed 58 Zimbabweans after promising them spiritual healing from chronic illnesses.

Stanford Chaka, Mirriam Kangaza and 56 other locals on Monday dragged Ugandan Kimbugwe Yub Ibrah (26), Zambians Hillary Sisbunya (29) and Godfrey Nasasira (27) to the Harare Magistrates Court accusing them of fraud.

They were remanded in custody to today for bail application.

According to State papers, the three advertised their services on Facebook and other social media platforms and also distributed fliers titled: Sekuru Banda, Gamora and The Great Jenko.

The court heard that they entered the country in May without travel documents.

“Thereafter, accused started distributing fliers and opened Facebook pages claiming that they were traditional healers with spiritual powers which could bring back lost love, multiply money 10 times its value, give magic rings and magic wallets and that they had medicine to cure HIV and Aids within 10 to 16 days of using it,” the State papers read.

They made their clients pay through mobile money platforms.

“The accused persons would call the victims on WhatsApp video and show them a black trunk with traditional regalia pretending to perform rituals of calling spiritual powers.”

The accused bought iPhones and a Mercedes-Benz A200 vehicle and lived flashy lives from the proceeds of their crime. Newsday