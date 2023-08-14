THIEVING MAID NABBED BY CCTV

A MAID, who is accused of stealing cash and property worth US$36000, was given away by a CCTV footage from a hidden camera installed by her employer.

Bertha Zandonda 43, was not asked to plead when she appeared in court over the weekend, charged with theft.

Allegations are that between May and July, Zandonda stole clothes, jewellery, gadgets, groceries and cash from her employer.

Her employer conducted a personal audit and found out that US$13 000 in cash, clothes, jewellery, a variety of whiskeys, suitcases and groceries, all valued at US$23 000, were missing.

On August 1, the complainant installed a secret camera in her bedroom.

On the same date, she returned from work and played back the CCTV footage, which showed Zandonda stealing cash US$40.

She then alerted the police.

On August 9, the police picked up Zandonda and interviewed her.

Zandonda indicated to them that some of the stolen goods were at her home in St Mary’s Chitungwiza.

Some of the property was hidden in Budiriro 2, Harare, where her siblings stay.

Zandonda led to the recovery of US$440, clothes and bottles of whiskey at her home in Chitungwiza and at her siblings’ house.

The complainant positively identified her belongings at the police station.

The State opposed bail on the basis that Zandonda was processing her documents to travel to the UK and she might flee before the matter is tried.

Grace Mugocheke appeared for the State. H Metro