THIEVING EMPLOYEE CONFRONTED, KILLS SELF

A 24-year-old Harare man committed suicide on Monday night near a house in Borrowdale after he was confronted by his employer on why some goods where being stolen at the premise.

The man Isaac Nyamazana of Borrowdale was employed as a caretaker at a house in the area.

It is alleged that on Monday at around 7pm, Nyamazana was confronted by his employers with a view to explain why some goods were missing at the house.

It is alleged that this did not go down well with Nyamazana who then took an electric cable and hanged himself on a tree.

His body was recovered yesterday morning by his wife, Alice Marufu, and a report was made to the police.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police are investigating a case which occurred on August 7, 2023 at around 7pm, where the now deceased was visited by his employers at a house where he was a caretaker.

“The employers asked him why things were being stolen at the house. Investigations revealed that the now deceased was later seen going towards a borehole pump with an electric cable. He was found this (yesterday) morning hanging from a tree outside the yard,” he said.

His body was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary for post mortem. Herald