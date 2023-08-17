TEACHER KILLS SELF OVER SCOUTS FUNDS

A Rujeko Primary School teacher, Taruvinga Bingwa (57), hung himself from a truss in his house on Monday morning for allegedly abusing Scout funds.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the death to The Mirror. Bingwa is being buried today at Lawn Cemetery.

Pastor Brighton Chirindo found him hanging around 11 am. Bingwa had earlier that day told his daughter Princess (23), who works at OK Supermarket, that he was stressed.

Princess phoned him around 11 am. He did not pick up. She called the pastor Chirindo to check in on him. He, however, found him hanging and reported the matter to Rujeko Police.

Sources close to the matter told The Mirror that Bingwa allegedly abused US$7 570 paid by parents for 115 pupils who went on a scout program in Mutare.

He allegedly left a suicide note saying that he committed suicide because he could not bear to be confronted by the children’s parents after abusing funds.

Bingwa also said that he had betrayed the trust of fellow teachers and his employer, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

“Ndakatadza kurarama noutsvene. Ndakafarisa ndakashandisa mari dze scout camp zvisirizvo saka ndatya kuzosangana nevabereki nevana vavo. Ndasiya paper bag rine ma scout badges 115 ne scout stamp pamwe chete ne list yema teacher vakaenda kwa Mutare … I have betrayed the Ministry and the scout organisation and at large, especially the leaders who had faith in me, yet I failed them… (I failed to live righteously. I abused scout camp funds. I am afraid to meet parents and their children who paid for the program. I have left a paper bag with 115 scout badges, a scout stamp and a list of teachers I was with during the Mutare trip…) reads part of the alleged suicide note. Masvingo Mirror