TEACHER KILLED, 62 CHILDREN INJURED AS SCHOOL BUS CRASHES

A teacher died while 62 children and six other teachers from Karoi Junior School were injured when their school bus was involved in a road accident on Tuesday night in Mutare.

The accident occurred at a road near Eden Lodge at around 8pm after the driver lost control of the bus while they were coming from Leopard Rock Hotel.

As a result, the bus veered off the road, injuring the 62 learners and seven teachers who were on board. They were taken to Herbert Chitepo Hospital where one teacher later succumbed to the injuries.

The learners and the other teachers are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said more details would be released in due course.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has released the names of the six victims who were killed in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on Friday at the 158 kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road when a Mitsubishi mini-bus with 11 passengers on board was hit on the left side by a Freightliner Columbia truck at around 6pm.

The six victims that have been identified by their next of kin are Munyaradzi Munemo (49), Zondiwa Mafuleni (53) of Dzivarasekwa, Harare, Martha Mafuleni (45), of Dzivarasekwa, Harare, Lena Mafuleni (41), of Dzivarasekwa, Stella Mwela (65), Dzivarasekwa, and Tinashe Cement (22), of Mukupe Village, Hauna in Honde Valley.

Police have also confirmed the death of two more victims in a road traffic accident which occurred on Sunday at the 7km peg along Mutare-Chimanimani Road near Fern Valley turn-off bringing the death toll to seven. Five people died on the spot when a kombi which was travelling towards Mutare was being overtaken by a haulage truck in front of oncoming traffic. The kombi then plunged into a river in a bid to avoid collision with the haulage truck.

Six of the seven victims were identified as Timothy Sachiti (62) of Greenside in Mutare, Eldington Marima (70) of Zimunya Township, Mutare, Akudzwe Sharamba (a baby boy aged two months), First Muleya of Zimunya Township, Mutare, Christopher Chilondowa (28) of Zimta Park, Mutare and Shadreck Bumbate (46) of Zimunya Township in Mutare. The other victim is yet to be identified by the next of kin.

“The ZRPolice reiterates that drivers should be patient on the road and adhere to all road rules and regulations. Above all, operators should ensure that public service vehicles do not exceed their stipulated load capacity to safeguard lives on the roads,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

At least 26 people died while several others were injured in separate road traffic accidents countrywide since last Thursday. Herald