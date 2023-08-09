STRAY AND WE WILL DEPORT YOU : CHARAMBA WARNS ELECTION OBSERVERS

This comes as some individuals with a chequered history in
observing elections in a number of countries, came to Zimbabwe under the
umbrella of the United States Government-funded Carter Centre and have recently
been addressing rallies held by the opposition.
For instance, one Mr Sicelo Mngomezulu, a member of a
Southern African non-governmental organisation (NGO), who is in the country as
an election observer, attended the funeral of a CCC activist who died recently
in Harare and accused Zanu PF of killing the activist even when investigations
are ongoing.
“Today, in Harare we joined the presidential candidate in
the upcoming Zim elections, Advocate
Nelson Chamisa, at the funeral of one of his party’s members who was killed by
ZANU PF supporters during an election campaign a few days ago,” he wrote.
Other so-called observers also attended and addressed CCC
rallies in Mutare and the party’s manifesto launch on Tuesday night in
Bulawayo.
Reliable sources also said Mr Fabio Castaldo, a member of
the European Union (EU) Observer Mission, working with some media organisations
like the Media Institute of Southern Africa, has formed a WhatsApp group where
media practitioners are gathering information that can be used to malign the
elections in the event they are not in favour of the opposition.
However, Mr Charamba said political activists should not
use the pretext of observing elections to subvert the country’s laws through
abusing its hospitality.
“Government is warning those observers not to stray from
their mandate of observing elections, Government will not hesitate to kick them
out…they are skating on very thin ice”.
There is a huge delegation of Western observers, with
eyebrows being raised over the presence of people who have worked against
elected governments across the continent.
Among the observers there is Mr Boniface Chibwana who runs
an NGO in Malawi called Multiparty Democracy and was instrumental in the
downfall of former Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika. Also on the list
is Mr Arthur Nanthuru who is a political activist in Malawi.
There is Mr Sekonyela Mapetja, Director of Lesotho Council
of NGOs as part of the Short Term Observers contingent.
A known member of the opposition in the Kingdom of
Eswatini, Mr Mulungi Makanya, is also in the country. Like most observers, he
is here ostensibly for that purpose but in reality is working with the
opposition to effect a change of regime by clandestine means.
Regionally, most of the observers are under the Southern
Defenders headed by Mr Katema Katema, a group that has caused mayhem in Lesotho
and Eswatini.
The delegation includes people like Mala Janjusevic from
Serbia, Florent-Lolinga (Democratic Republic of Congo), Derrick Marco (South
Africa), Ahmed Farag (Egypt), Dean Gillispie (South Africa), Adeline Marquis
(France), Mariusz Wojtan (Poland), Tomasz Janczy (Poland) and Anna Melikyan
(Armenia).
According to the letter from the Carter Centre, the team
will be supplemented by staffers from Atlanta, Georgia in the US who will
support logisitical preparations and 16 long-term observers and a short-term
observer delegation to assess the immediate election period in August.
“Long-term observers will arrive on July 31. A partial list
of short-term observers is included below. Additional members’ details will be
provided closer to the election”.
Atlanta Support Staff who will be in the country comprise
mainly of US and Canadian citizens like Wyatt Schierman, Julie Eileen Burke,
David Carroll, Sarah Johnson, Tara Shariff, Jeremy Byrd, Carolyn Carson,
Anthony DeMattee, Daniel Richardson, Yohames Dewd, Anabella Cockereli, Sayla
Marie Ellison, Ronald Edward Borden, Maria Fernanda Cartaya, Erika Perry,
Jonathan Bishop, Rom Barcity, and Rebecca Canter.
Others who have come in the group, whose stay in the
country goes beyond the full electoral cycle, include Aloisious Nthenda
(Malawi), Angela Ngwalo (Malawi), Arthur Nandau (Malawi), Chris Mueller
(Germany), Crescenta Dingal Sonsel (Cameroon), Elijah Rubvuta (Zambia),
and Fanta Tracee (France).
On the list there is also Hamoosa Halubala (Zambia),
Keireng Zunge (Botswana), Kelvin Karanja (Kenya), and Mands Rutaigairwa
(Uganda).
The inordinately big observer mission also has Mahamed Aly
Elmosilly Sabbaby (Egypt), Oncan Cetin (Turkey), Paulina Dempers (Namibia), Sonia Mickevicius
(Canada), and Steven Duwa Phiri (Malawi).
The STO Observer Delegation will have in its ranks Sandie
Tjaronda (Namibia), Luis Jimbo (Angola), Siraltina Cutaia (Angola), Peter
Mwanagombe (Zambia), Andrew Mwenda (Zambia), Charles Kitima (Tanzania), Andrew
Kachaso (Malawi), Boniface Chibwana (Malawi), Kinaani Musutua (Namibia),
Maolisi Nyuswa (South Africa), Jurael Ilunde (Tanzania), Sekonyela Mapetja (
Lesotho), Makatleho Lekoala (Lesotho), Bhekithemba Buthelezi (South Africa),
Oscar Siwall ( South Africa), Eline Moses (Seychelles), Fred Bamboche (Seychelles),
and Atahiru Muhammadu Joga (Nigeria).
Zimbabwe will hold its harmonised elections in the next
fortnight and there are concerns that some of the so-called observers are on a
mission to discredit the polls. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment