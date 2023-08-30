STATE WITHDRAWS ALL CHOMBO CHARGES

Former Cabinet Minister Ignatius Chombo who was facing a plethora of corruption, fraud and criminal abuse of office charges today heaved a sigh of relief after the National Prosecuting Authority withdrew all his cases.
The former Local Government Minister was only left with two
charges of corruption which were withdrawn by Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.
His three other cases which were before Mr Stanford
Mambanje, were withdrawn before plea in March.
The charges that were withdrawn today were being
investigated by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission while all the cases that
were being investigated by the Zimbabwe Republic Police have already been
withdrawn.
In this current case, Chombo was being accused of
corruption.
Allegations were that on a date unknown to the prosecutor,
the accused, working in connivance with Rejoice Pazvakavambwa, Psychology
Chiwanga, Iben Pransisco, James Chiyangwa, Theresa Chenjerayi, Ehas Chote and L
Chimimba manufactured a document which purported to have been made on 1 January
1997 with the intention of fraudulently acquiring subdivisions “K” Portion of
Nthaba Portion of Glen Lorne from the City of Harare.
It was alleged that during the period extending from 25
June 2004 and December 2009, the accused and his accomplices forged documents
that include a lease to buy agreement, Capital Gains Tax clearance certificate
and purported that these documents were authentic and made by the City of
Harare with the concurrence of the Local Government ministry and the Zimbabwe
Revenue Authority officials.
After acquiring the fraudulent lease documents of
subdivision ‘K’ portion for Nthaba, Glen Lorne, Harare, the accused later
fraudulently transferred the property in question to Alois Chimimba.
The State alleges that by so doing, the accused acted
contrary and inconsistent with his duties as a public officer as his actions
had the effect of showing favour to Chimimba. Herald
