SOLDIERS GRAB POWER IN GABON

Army officers have appeared on national television in Gabon to say they have taken power.
They said they were annulling the results of Saturday's
election, in which President Ali Bongo was declared the winner.
The electoral commission said Mr Bongo had won just under
two-thirds of the votes in an election the opposition argued was fraudulent.
His overthrow would end his family's 53-year hold on power
in Gabon.
Gabon is one of Africa's major oil producers, while nearly
90% of the country is covered by forests.
Twelve soldiers appeared on television early on Wednesday
morning, announcing they were cancelling the results of the election and
dissolving "all the institutions of the republic".
They added that the country's borders had been closed
"until further notice".
If confirmed, this would be the eighth coup in former
French colonies in Africa in the past three years.
However, most of the others have been further north, in the
Sahel region where an Islamist insurgency has led to rising complaints that the
democratically elected governments were failing to protect the civilian
populations.
The soldiers said they were from the Committee of
Transition and the Restoration of Institutions and represent security and
defence forces in the country.
One of the soldiers said on TV channel Gabon 24: "We
have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime."
This, he added, was down to "irresponsible,
unpredictable governance resulting in a continuing deterioration in social
cohesion that risks leading the country into chaos".
The sounds of loud gunfire could be heard in the country's
capital, Libreville, following the broadcast.
BBC World Service Africa editor Will Ross says this
suggests the coup is perhaps not "done and dusted" and there will be
some resistance.
There was no immediate response by the government to the
soldiers' announcement and the whereabouts of Mr Bongo are unknown.
Internet access was suspended following Saturday's election
for security reasons, however this was restored shortly after the apparent
takeover. A curfew is also in place. BBC
