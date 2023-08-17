SOLDIER TURNED ROBBER ARRESTED

A MEMBER of the Zimbabwe National Army, Arnold Nyoni (29), appeared at the Plumtree Magistrates Court yesterday charged with robbing a pedestrian of US$90.
Plumtree magistrate, Joshua Nembaware, granted Nyoni $50
000 bail and remanded the matter to tomorrow for trial continuation.
The State led by Arnold Mudekunye alleged that on August 4
around 4am, Nyoni pounced on Alphonse Nkomo (35) who was walking along a
footpath.
Nkomo tried to resist, but was overpowered and robbed of
his wallet containing US$90.
When Nyoni investigated he was told that the robber was a
soldier at 1.3 infantry battalion, Plumtree.
The complainant went to the army base where he identified
the suspect.
He filed a police report, leading to Nyoni’s arrest.
Newsday
