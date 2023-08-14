SIZIBA : WE ARE GIVING ZANU PF SLEEPLESS NIGHTS

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba says his party is giving Zanu PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa sleepless nights due to the overwhelming support the opposition party is getting from voters.

Speaking at a rally held in Bulawayo’s Nkulumane high-density suburb, the young politician said: “They fear us very much. They know us so well because we are not easy to shake off. For the past 10 years, we have been fighting in the real struggle for freedom, freedom for us and for the people.”

Siziba claimed that everyone in Zanu PF was losing sleep over CCC.

“They can’t close an eyelid because they keep thinking of how we will defeat them in the ballot. You guys have to also play your part by choosing life and vote for us, choose good health services, better schools and transport systems,” he said.

Siziba took a swipe at those who caused the fielding of double candidates by his party, blaming Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), an alleged Zanu PF affiliate, for the vice.

“Right now, we have FAZ people who have infiltrated us and are using our very popular party ticket to get seats. We are not worried about them, people like Dingilizwe Tshuma, Soneni Moyo and Albert Mhlanga. You won’t win,” he said.

Tshuma is the incumbent Member of Parliament for Entumbane/Njube. He is seeking another term and is contesting for the seat against Prince Dube, who is the official CCC candidate.

Siziba is also facing a candidate from his party for the Tshabalala-Pelandaba seat, but he dismissed her as a no contest.

Other notable aspiring parliamentary and council candidates introduced at the rally included ward 26 councillor Mpumelelo Moyo, Thokozani Khupe, Jesmine Toffa, Surrender Kapoikule and Pashor Sibanda.

The CCC rally was held a stone’s throw from a Zanu PF gathering, where supporters were pitching banners and posters for singer Sandra Ndebele, who is eyeing a council seat in the constituency. Newsday