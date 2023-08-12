SHE PUT PRESSURE ON ME : SA DOC NAILS MUBAIWA

The fifth witness in the trial of Marry Mubaiwa on charges of attempting to kill her ex-husband, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, by unplugging his life support system in a South African hospital, yesterday told the court that she put pressure on him to inject the VP with Pethidine, a dangerous drug.
South African
physician Dr Willi Leo Sieling said Mubaiwa was not happy that he was giving VP
Chiwenga the best medical attention.
He said sometime in December 2018, he was called by (Health
Deputy Minister) Dr John Mangwiro to attend to VP Chiwenga at Fire Ice Hotel in
Pretoria and when he arrived, he discussed extensively with Dr Mangwiro and
Mubaiwa suggestions of going to Cape Town to see surgeons.
“I discussed with the complainant in the suspect’s presence
and just before they left, the accused gave me US$1 900, but I did not know
what the money was for,” he said.
Dr Sieling said he just thought the money was a gift from
Mubaiwa since he had gone out of his way to assist VP Chiwenga.
“On the second trip on June 23, 2019, Dr Mangwiro called me
saying the complainant was extremely ill and needed admission to a high care
unit at NetCare Pretoria Hospital and I made the arrangements,” said Dr
Sieling.
He further submitted that he waited until 2140hrs on the
day, but could not see VP Chiwenga.
Dr Sieling said he arranged that specimens be extracted
through a cystoscopyand and it was then that he knew there was a problem with
the first clean urine sample earlier submitted.
He said the urine specimen confirmed that VP Chiwenga was
administered with Pethidine and Propofol, but he could not find the person who
administered the drugs.
He stated that he then told VP Chiwenga that he had been
administered with Pethidine and Propofol.
Dr Sieling told the court that when speaking to patients,
they did not want anyone inside the ward, but after telling VP Chiwenga of the
Pethidine in his blood, one of the security person entered the ward.
The security personnel Dr Sieling to stop talking to VP
Chiwenga.
Presiding magistrate, Mr Feresi Chakanyuka, postponed the
trial to August 28 for continuation. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment