SHE BEWITCHED ME : KILLER CONFESSES AT CHURCH GATHERING

A 25-year-old man from Mukumbura has been arrested after confessing at a church gathering that he killed a woman he suspected of bewitching him.

Lameck Masumukire confessed that he stabbed Petunia Gomo (20) once in the throat and chest with a knife and dumped her body in a bushy area last Saturday.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said they were investigating the matter.

“The suspect confessed at a church gathering that he stabbed the victim in the throat and chest after suspecting that she was bewitching him.

“Police have since recovered the blood-stained okapi knife used to commit the offence,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi.

Meanwhile, five armed robbers raided a house in Malborough and stole US$20 000.

“Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house along Guthrie Close, Marlborough.

“Five male suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol and a machete attacked the complainant and his gardener before stealing US$20 000 cash,” Ass-Comm said. H Metro