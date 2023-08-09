SHE BEWITCHED ME : KILLER CONFESSES AT CHURCH GATHERING

A 25-year-old man from Mukumbura has been arrested after confessing at a church gathering that he killed a woman he suspected of bewitching him.
Lameck Masumukire confessed that he stabbed Petunia Gomo
(20) once in the throat and chest with a knife and dumped her body in a bushy
area last Saturday.
National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi, said they were investigating the matter.
“The suspect confessed at a church gathering that he
stabbed the victim in the throat and chest after suspecting that she was
bewitching him.
“Police have since recovered the blood-stained okapi knife
used to commit the offence,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi.
Meanwhile, five armed robbers raided a house in Malborough
and stole US$20 000.
“Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which
occurred at a house along Guthrie Close, Marlborough.
“Five male suspects who were armed with an unidentified
pistol and a machete attacked the complainant and his gardener before stealing
US$20 000 cash,” Ass-Comm said. H Metro
