ROGUE SOLDIER FACES FIVE ROBBERY CHARGES

A ROGUE soldier, who is facing five counts of armed robbery, has been remanded in custody.

Chenjerai Mutsikwi (33) appeared before Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere yesterday.

The court heard that on June 29, Mutsikwi and his accomplices, Mugove Chimuti, who is deceased, Ishmael Mutungira, Leonard Magumura and four others still at large, broke into Afrochine Darwendale Chrome Depot in Norton.

They were armed with two AK47 service rifles and threatened to kill Shepherd Moyo, who was manning the premises.

They allegedly took turns to assault him before robbing him of his 12-bore gauge shotgun with three rounds.

They also assaulted Yunze Zhou, a Chinese national, and threatened to kill him.

The gang fired several shots in the air and stole US$6 000, two cellphones and a laptop.

They allegedly robbed Christina Million and Chipo Jom of US$4 252 and a cellphone.

The court heard that on July 2, Mutsikwi and his accomplices robbed Legency Wholesale in Budiriro 2.

Armed with several pistols, they threatened the security guard, manhandled him and tied his hands and legs with shoelaces.

The gang used dynamite to blast the shop’s main door and open the safe, which contained US$985.

They took the money.

Pardon Dziva prosecuted. H Metro