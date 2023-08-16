RBZ BAILS OUT THREE BANKS

THREE banking institutions that experienced low liquidity levels in June owing to a significant amount of money taken out of the market to pay corporate taxes were in the same month bailed out through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s (RBZ) lender of last resort (LOLR) facility.
A lender of last resort is an institution, usually a
country’s central bank, which offers loans to banks or other eligible
institutions that are experiencing financial difficulty or are considered
highly risky or near collapse.
In his 2023 mid-term monetary policy statement, RBZ
governor John Mangudya said in June, there was a significant depreciation of
the exchange rate which coincided with the second Quarterly Payment Date (QPD)
for corporate taxes.
“Significant liquidity was withdrawn from the market
through the QPD and most banks saw their liquidity levels dwindling resulting
in three banks approaching the Bank for support through the lender of last
resort (LOLR) facility. The outstanding amount under the LOLR facility was
ZW$32.5 billion as of 14 July 2023,” he said.
The three affected banks were not identified.
As part of efforts to further promote the use of the local
currency, the Government directed that for June 2023 Quarterly Payment Date
(QPD), taxpayers should settle 50 percent of the foreign currency portion of
their corporate tax obligations in Zimbabwean dollars.
Payments in USD or any other foreign currency for the
portion of corporate income tax due in local currency for the June QPD were not
accepted.
The lender of last resort functions both to protect
individuals who have deposited funds, and to prevent panic withdrawing from
banks who have temporarily limited liquidity.
However, all things being equal, commercial banks usually try
not to borrow from the lender of last resort because such action indicates that
the bank is experiencing a financial crisis.
But critics of the facility say it entices financial
institutions to take on more risk than would be considered normal without the
lender of last resort facility.
Meanwhile, the mid-term monetary policy statement states
that the country’s banking institutions recorded aggregate profits of $4,55
trillion for the period ended 30 June 2023 largely driven by non-interest
income, which constituted 92,51 percent of total income underlining the
continued resilience of the sector on the back of a broad range of
complementary fiscal and monetary stabilisation measures.
It highlights that the sector continued to demonstrate
resilience on the back of a broad range of complementary fiscal and monetary
stabilisation measures, to foster and enhance price and financial stability.
That resilience is also anchored on banking institutions’
continued ability to adapt to the dynamic operating environment by
reconfiguring their business models, including the digitisation of banking
services.
On capitalisation, the central bank said the banking sector
was adequately capitalised and all banking institutions complied with the
prescribed tier 1 and minimum capital adequacy ratios of eight percent and 12
percent respectively.
As of June 30, 2023, 15 out of 18 banking institutions
excluding POSB, reported core capital levels that were above the minimum capital requirements.
The deadline for compliance with the minimum capital
requirements by non-compliant banks was extended by a further 12 months to
December 31, 2023, to allow for the completion of the recapitalisation
processes.
According to the central bank thresholds Tier 1 banks,
large indigenous commercial banks and all foreign banks are now required to
have US$30 million minimum capital.
Tier 2 commercial banks, merchant banks, building
societies, development banks, finance and discount houses are now required to
have a US$20 million minimum capital, while Tier 3 deposit-taking microfinance
banks, such as Getbucks, are required to have US$5 million minimum capital.
Herald
