RAPPER : I ABUSE DRUGS

CONTROVERSIAL rapper Saintfloew, who is ruling the roost on all radio stations and social streets, has admitted to taking drugs.

The Silas Mavende hit maker, in an interview on Star FM went on to reveal that he was working on quitting some of the substances he had been taking.

Zimbabwean singer and songwriter, Saintfloew, born Tawanda Mambo admitted to taking multiple drugs and said that he was working on giving up the dangerous habits.

“It is not like the pressures of music cause artistes to take drugs, but before we became artistes we had nothing to do and we had all the time to take drugs,” he said.

“Now if it is regret or moving on, that is what I am working on."

Quizzed if he takes the dreaded crystal meth popularly known as Guka or Dombo, Saintfloew could neither deny nor confirm.

“I cannot confirm the allegations and I cannot say anything about it, so I am not confirming anything and I am not talking about anything,” he said.

“But what I am saying is we came out from the wrong way, a lot happens here in Chitown (Chitungwiza) and I took multiple drugs.

“I am still working on quitting from takingsome of the things. I am not confirming anything but all I can say is there are some drugs that I am trying to stop.”

Reacting to the singer and songwriter who has managed to gain massive listenership and radio play over the past year, some of his followers through their comments blasted Saintfloew’s habits while some gave him support.

"I feel that Saintfloew owned up to his mistakes, and his struggles right now concerning drugs, in the easiest way possible for him," read a comment.

“It’s so sad kuti with all the fame and popularity this guy has, he is actually taking drugs. Ipapa he was high on drugs,” read another comment.

In his interview, the artiste said his music sound was inspired by Souljah Love and Dobba Donn; ironically the two artistes had incidences of drugs and substance abuse. The late Soul Jah Love was a drug addict and Dobba Don is reported to be struggling with drugs and this has turned him into a destitute.

At the last Nama awards ceremony where Saint Floew was billed to perform he arrived late prompting the organisers, Jacaranda Cultural and Media Corporation, to use a body double. Standard