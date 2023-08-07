PONZI SCHEME : WANTED BOSS ARRESTED

A suspect in the E-Creator US$1 million scam, Abraham Mutambu, has been apprehended and taken to court after being on the run since last month.

Mutambu had allegedly moved to Chihota rural and was hiding there until he was found after a tip-off to police.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi, but was not asked to plead.

Mutambu was an accomplice to Zhao Jiaotong, Trymore Tapfumaneyi, Justin Kuchekenya and Billy Thomas Syedou, who set up the company E-Creator Economic Commerce Private Limited in January this year and launched it as an online e-commerce operator.

Investors were promised monthly returns and thousands of Zimbabweans invested up to US$1 000 in the Ponzi scheme"

However, on July 5, subscribers discovered the company had closed with their funds. H Metro