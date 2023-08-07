PONZI SCHEME : WANTED BOSS ARRESTED

A suspect in the E-Creator US$1 million scam, Abraham Mutambu, has been apprehended and taken to court after being on the run since last month.
Mutambu had allegedly moved to Chihota rural and was hiding
there until he was found after a tip-off to police.
He appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi, but
was not asked to plead.
Mutambu was an accomplice to Zhao Jiaotong, Trymore
Tapfumaneyi, Justin Kuchekenya and Billy Thomas Syedou, who set up the company
E-Creator Economic Commerce Private Limited in January this year and launched
it as an online e-commerce operator.
Investors were promised monthly returns and thousands of
Zimbabweans invested up to US$1 000 in the Ponzi scheme"
However, on July 5, subscribers discovered the company had
closed with their funds. H Metro
