POLYGAMIST EVANGELIST MARRIES TEEN

A GOSPEL of God Apostolic Church evangelist has defended his decision to marry a teenager despite the uproar it has caused among his flock.
The church is also known as Johanne Masowe yeSaturday.
Francis Elizara Nedewedzo (64) has taken a 17-year-old
church member as his second wife.
However, the union was not accepted by some church members
at their recent gathering in Norton.
A picture of Nedewedzo, with the teenage girl, widely
circulated on social media soon after his sermon on Saturday.
It resulted in him taking action against the church member
who posted it.
Nedewedzo told H-Metro that some senior church members were
behind the individual who posted the picture on social media as a way of
attacking him.
“It is true that I married a younger woman. She is not 17
as reported, but 19, uye imvana inotori nemwana wayo.
“My first wife passed away and I married another wife and
this younger woman is my second wife.
“I married her some months ago, but our senior church
members are the ones tarnishing me since I am the vice-chairperson of the
church, evangelist as well as village head.”
He added: “The person behind the posting of the picture has
since apologised to church leaders and is now facing disciplinary measures.
“If he was not a relative, I could have taken legal action
against him.
“Tinopinda kereke yaBaba Johanne Marange yeSaturday.
“I am the fourth senior church leader here in Zimbabwe, and
that is why I am being attacked.
“I cannot divulge much, but it’s just church politics.”
The Hatfield mechanic and businessman said he is living
peacefully with his wives, although it’s not a must for church members to have
many wives.
“It is not church doctrine to have many wives, and it is
not a sin to have many.
“We believe in growing membership through preaching the
word not through birth.” H Metro
