POLLS ALREADY RIGGED : MDC T

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) Gweru’s ward 14 candidate Silas Mutendeutswa has said the August 23 harmonized elections were already rigged accusing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of bedding Zanu PF.
Mutendeutswa, who is the party’s Midlands Provincial
Chairperson was speaking at a press club discussion organized by the Media
Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) in Gweru.
He said ZEC had failed to show impartiality in conducting a
free and fair election saying the voter’s roll was in shambles, a clear
testimony that the election body cannot run a credible election.
“If you look at the voters roll, there are voters who were
registered under my ward but are not supposed to be in ward 14. There is
massive displacement of voters in the voters roll, which is a clear sign that
the election is already rigged,” said Mutendeutswa.
Mutendeutswa also added that the failure by ZEC to release
the voter’s roll was chaotic.
He said though the party president Douglas Mwonzora
withdrew from the race, they were still contesting fully aware that the
elections were rigged.
“Although our president, Douglas Mwonzora pulled out of the
presidential race, all other candidates for house of assembly and local
authority are still participating,”
“We are participating but we already know that this is a
rigged election, ZEC is failing to play a neutral role and appear to be siding
with Zanu PF,” said Mutendeutswa.
MDC-T president Mwonzora pulled out of the race after
citing a plethora of irregularities caused by ZEC.
Last week the Catholic Commission on Peace and Justice
Midlands Chapter urged political parties to uphold peace ahead of the coming
elections saying elections were a one day event. TellZimNews
