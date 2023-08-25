PASTOR BEATS UP NAKED SANGOMA

A pastor from Makokoba suburb in Bulawayo shocked residents when he beat up his tenant who is a traditional healer while she was naked as punishment for playing music too loudly while he was conducting a church service.

Khumbulani Mzizi, pastor and founder of Tsime Rase Birthsider who was conducting a church service at his house, assaulted Sikhululiwe Dube for playing music loudly on her radio.

It is reported that while Mzizi was conducting a church service at his house, Dube started playing music loudly.

This didn’t go down well with Mzizi who accused Dube of disturbing him and his congregants.

It is reported, Mzizi confronted Dube to tell her to reduce the volume and she reportedly refused.

Tempers flared leading Mzizi to storm into her room where he found her naked before thrashing her with a walking stick.

He did not stop there when he choked Dube and punched her in the forehead.

Dube screamed for help thereby attracting the attention of their neighbour who swiftly came and restrained Mzizi.

Dube who suffered injuries reported the incident at Mzilikazi Police Station leading to the arrest of Mzizi.

Mzizi appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Temba Chimiso facing an assault charge.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

The magistrate sentenced him to pay a fine of US$200 by the end of 30 September failure to which he will spend three months in jail.

In addition he was sentenced to serve three months behind bars which were wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within a period of five years.

In sentencing him the magistrate noted that Mzizi was a first-time offender who did not waste the court’s time when he pleaded guilty to the charge adding that he also apologised for his unbecoming behaviour.

This was also after Mzizi told the court that he was a breadwinner and father of four young children.

The magistrate however, chastised him saying he did a wrong thing when he physically abused a defenceless woman with a weapon and for that he was supposed to be punished.

He said it was the duty of the courts to protect vulnerable members of the society against being physically abused by men.

However, the magistrate said Mzizi was “saved” by the fact that a medical report was not produced to ascertain the degree of the injury suffered by Dube since she refused to go to the hospital claiming her beliefs do not allow her to seek medical attention. B Metro