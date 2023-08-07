OUTSIDER MTHULI IS TOAST, SAYS RIVAL

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) parliamentary candidate for Cowdray Park says he is not worried about Zanu PF’s aspiring National Assembly candidate Mthuli Ncube’s perceived influence.
On Wednesday last week, Ncube, who is contesting against
CCC's Pashor Raphael Sibanda, hosted President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF
bigwigs at a Star Rally held at Mkhithika grounds in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo.
Sibanda, however, told Southern Eye that he is more in
touch with the people than Ncube.
“I heard that the opposition Zanu PF hosted a huge rally.
There is nothing new about it. Every party is allowed to do something big or
small. They are scared of the election because they attempted to disqualify
us,” Sibanda said.
“It proves to people that they fear us. They have no clear
idea of where to take the country. That’s why we have load-shedding and
dilapidated roads. We have won this election. In 2018 it ended in the courts
and this one is starting there.”
He accused the ruling party of hijacking government
projects.
“The people of Cowdray Park have to choose between light
and darkness, but it’s unfortunate because my brother in the opposition (Mthuli
Ncube) is opposing the will of the people.
“That’s why I call them the opposition. They are
manipulating the works of the government to campaign. They took the project of
TelOne just like they did with the project of the Ministry of Transport. While
we appreciate development, we are saying we want sustainable projects,” he
said.
Sibanda described Ncube as an outsider in Cowdray Park.
Ncube’s campaign has taken centre stage with him pulling
all stops to win Cowdray Park, having recently completed road works there.
CCC has, meanwhile, been skating on thin ice in Cowdray
Park after a High Court ruling had banned Sibanda from contesting for alleged
late submission of his nomination forms.
Two CCC candidates are vying for ward 6, Nkosinathi Hove
Mpofu and Fikezweni Nyoni are campaigning under the same party ticket.
Mpofu, who was at the weekend roadshow campaign insisted
that he is the official party candidate.
The council seat is currently occupied by Zanu PF’s Kidwell
Mujuru, who is seeking a comeback. Newsday
