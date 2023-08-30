OK WINS PEACE ORDER

RETAIL chain OK Zimbabwe has won a peace order against an ex-employee whom it accuses of harassing staff and causing havoc at its branch in Mabelreign, Harare.

OK Zimbabwe human resources manager, Samuel Ndlovu told Harare Civil Court magistrate Sharon Mashavira that Oscar Chibande has been disturbing employees’ peace ever since he was fired.

He said the retailer was seeking the court’s intervention after receiving several reports from employees complaining that Chibande was provoking them.

The court heard that Chibande’s unlawful actions were captured on closed circuit television, prompting the retail giant to apply for the peace order to protect its employees.

However, Chibande disputed the allegations, telling the court that he had been at the said branch because the retailer had summoned him to appear for disciplinary hearing.

“I was only there because Ndlovu called me and asked me to attend a hearing and collect minutes for the other hearing that was done in my absence.

“I only went twice and on both days they failed to provide me with the documents that they had said I should collect,” he said.

Chibande said OK Zimbabwe was seeking a peace order to bar him from serving them with court papers for a case to be heard at the Labour Court concerning his unfair dismissal from work.

He appealed with the court to dismiss the application because he visits the shop to buy groceries.

Mashavira, however, told Chibande that approaching the applicant’s stores for groceries was a lame excuse given that both parties had matters before the courts.

She ordered Chibande to stop visiting OK supermarkets, harassing the applicant’s employees and to buy his groceries from other supermarkets. Newsday