OBSERVER SENDS SOCIAL MEDIA INTO MELTDOWN

SHE has sent social media into meltdown with her beauty but there is more to Diana Paul Chando than just her stunning model looks.
Ironically, she has the same first name as another woman
who was celebrated around the world for her beauty, the late Diana, Princess of
Wales.
The Tanzanian lawyer, who was part of the African Union
observer mission during the harmonised polls held last week, is a peace
advocate on the continent.
And, that is more important than a fixation with her
beauty, which apparently became the focus of many Zimbabwean men on social
media.
She is the African Union Youth Ambassador for the Eastern
Africa Region.
“During my degree studies I saw an advert about a training
session on Peace and Security offered by Dr Cedric De Coning,” she said on her
social media platforms.
“I remember quickly asking my lecturer to give me the
permission to attend it and I learnt so much on YPS (Youth, Peace and
Security).
“Little did I know that I will come to serve as a Peace
Ambassador in the African Union in the coming years.
“Experts need to invest in young people through knowledge
sharing, not because they should, but because the promising tomorrow is held on
the hands of the current youth.”
After a visit to South Sudan, she remarked: “For a country
that has brutally suffered from conflict, I must commend on the unity, positive
energy and hope on the faces of the youth in South Sudan.”
She believes the youths are “the hope of today, and the joy
of tomorrow.”
However, for many Zimbabwean men, the focus has been on her
stunning beautiful features and scores have turned social media into a
playground for them to discuss, and appreciate, her beauty.
Below are some of the comments:
Masiyana nekaBrazilian kekuChikurubi varume hatigutsikane
for now. – Takunda Farm Boy.
***
This lady is focussed. – rachelkmnemo.
***
Tanzanian women are beautiful and the best, this observer
can observe my life closely, hey, bullet Baba. Tell her she possesses a
substantial amount of physical attraction. – Jedzathe1
***
Mazimba dzidzai kuappreciator vanyu vakadzi vamunawo
munyika menyu. Dzimwe hype dzamunongoita is embarrassing. – Reginald Musimbe.
***
Wotonzwa zvichinzi vakadzi vakafanana. – Sukue Mabhena.
***
MaZimbo munokara uuum hamusati mapedza nezaKero
wekuChikurubhi makutsoma Diana futi. – Lindani Timothy.
***
Akatotorwa nemadhara eAfrican Union anemari kanganwai
dzokai kwatiri zvipurunyunyu zvenyu mutitodzidze kutida ava munovawanira
kuhope. – Gire Kay.
***
These are future young Pan African leaders who will make
Africa strong. – Vincent Save. H Metro
