NO GLITCHES AS 36 CHIEFS ELECTED

Yesterday’s election saw five chiefs being elected in
Manicaland, Mashonaland Central (4), Mashonaland East (4), Mashonaland West
(4), Masvingo (5), Matabeleland North (5), Matabeleland South (4) and Midlands
(5).
ZEC’s vice chairman Ambassador Rodney Kiwa told The Herald
that the elections were held in a free and fair environment.
He said following the successful Chiefs Council elections,
the stage had been set for the conducting of polls for the president and deputy
president of the council.
“As of now, I had not been advised of any violence that had
taken place. The presiding officer is instructed to immediately advise the
commission and this is what exactly happened, upon announcement by the
presiding officer the elected chiefs will be members of the council,” he said.
“In Mashonaland West where I was, everything went well in
fact I was impressed because they were organised because they knew everything.
Out of the four, three were unopposed.”
In Masvingo Province, current National Chiefs Council
president Chief Fortune Charumbira yesterday headlined a cast of five chiefs
who were elected.
Chief Charumbira, who is also the Pan African Parliament
President, polled 27 votes to shrug off the challenge of Chief Neromwe, born Mr
Clemence Madzingo of Chiredzi, who got 7 votes during the election.
Other winners announced by Mr Pudurai were Chief Chitanga
(Felen Chauke) of Mwenezi who polled 28 votes to outgun Chief Nemauzhe (Nelson
Murandu) of Chivi who got 6 votes.
Chief Nhema (Ranganai Gwawanda) of Zaka also made it into
the chiefs’ council after polling 24 votes against Chief Ndanga (Wilson Makono)
also of Zaka who got 10 votes.
Chief Mazungunye (Lazarus Maitisi) of Bikita garnered 22
votes to defeat Chief Mugabe (Mr Matubede Mudavanhu) of Masvingo who got 11
votes.
Chief Serima (Vengai Rushwaya) of Gutu sailed through
uncontested.
In Matabeleland South, Chiefs Stauze (David Mbedzi) of
Beitbridge, Bidi (Nqaba Ndiweni) of Matobo/Kezi, Mphini (Jabulani Ndiweni) of
Bulilima and Ndube (Nonhlahla Sibanda) of Insiza were elected into the National
Council of Chiefs in a process that was held in a peaceful environment in
Gwanda. Midlands Province saw two chiefs winning unopposed with the remaining
three going through after voting.
ZEC Midlands provincial elections officer Mrs Dorcas Mpofu
announced that Chiefs Ngungumbane, Ntabeni, Chireya, Mataruse, and Mafala had
made it.
In Mashonaland West, a total of 18 traditional chiefs
participated in the process to elect the province’s four representatives.
Chief Ngezi-Mupamombe, Chief Negande, and Chief Chirau won
unopposed while Chief Chundu garnered eight votes to beat Chief Dandawa.
In Matabeleland North, the traditional leaders held their
elections at Ntabazinduna Chiefs Hall, where they endorsed five candidates to
the provincial leadership including Chief Mtshana, who is the incumbent deputy
president.
Other chiefs that were elected unopposed are Chief
Sikhobokhobo, Chief Siabuwa, Chief Nekatambe and Chief Siansali.
The holding of the National Council of Chiefs yesterday
marked the first stage of the August 23 general polls. Herald
