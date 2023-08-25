NO CURFEW IN ZIM : COPS

Police have dismissed as false reports circulating on social media that there was going to be a curfew and disturbances in the country.
The police have since warned individuals and groups who are
peddling falsehoods bent on causing alarm and panic that they will be arrested.
In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi assured the public that the situation in the country
was normal and peaceful.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police assures the nation that the
security situation in the country is normal and peaceful. Police officers are
conducting motorised and foot patrols in Central Business Districts,
residential, industrial, and other areas in order to maintain law and order.
“Therefore, the safety and security of Zimbabweans and visitors is certainly
guaranteed. The Zimbabwe Republic Police dispels reports of a curfew or any
form of disturbance in the country as peddled by some individuals and groups on
social media,” he said.
He also dismissed earlier reports that police had blocked
certain roads in and around the city as false.
“The police dismisses false reports claiming that certain
roads in Harare are blocked by law enforcement agents. The public should feel
free to conduct normal day-to-day activities not only in Harare but throughout
the country. The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns individuals and groups who are
peddling falsehoods bend on causing alarm and panic among the public that the
long arm of the law will soon catch up with them,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.
He said police deployments and presence in communities and
Central Business Districts will continue throughout the country during the
post-election period and beyond. Herald
