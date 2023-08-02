NGO BLOCKED FROM TRAINING POLLING AGENTS

OPPOSITION MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora has accused Zanu PF of blocking an offer to train 99 000 election agents by an undisclosed non-governmental organisation (NGO).
The MDC leader made the claims during his election
manifesto launch at the party’s Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House headquarters in
Harare.
Mwonzora said an unnamed NGO approached MDC, Zanu PF and
the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) with an offer to train 33 000 election
agents from each party ahead of the elections. The training sought to equip
polling agents with the necessary skills and knowledge to ensure transparency
and accountability during the electoral process.
“A certain NGO had come forward offering to train the
polling agents from the main political parties so that the election will be
free and fair. The political parties had agreed on modalities and it was all
systems go. However, Zanu PF realising that it has access to State resources
decided to veto and block the process,” Mwonzora said.
“Polling agents play a crucial role in ensuring the
transparency and fairness of elections. They are responsible for monitoring the
voting process, verifying the identity of voters, and ensuring that all votes
are counted accurately.
“By blocking the training of polling agents, Zanu PF is
effectively limiting the ability of opposition parties to monitor the electoral
process and protect the rights of voters.”
Efforts to get a comment from Zanu PF spokesperson
Christopher Mutsvangwa were fruitless as he did not answer his mobile phone.
Some opposition parties are, meanwhile, reportedly
struggling to raise money to train polling agents.
In June, Zanu PF warned political rivals against accepting
a US$10 million donation offered by Western countries through their agencies
for training of election agents.
Zanu PF secretary for finance Patrick Chinamasa claimed the
donation was a strategy to support Nelson Chamisa’s CCC. Newsday
