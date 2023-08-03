NEW MUM BURNS BABY USING CUPBOARD BOXES

AN 18-year-old woman killed her newly-born baby by burning the child using cardboard boxes.
She was arrested in Hatcliffe. Tadiwanashe Muzvidziwa was spotted burning her newly-born baby with cardboard boxes by her workmate.
Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore
Chakanza, confirmed the arrest.
“Police arrested a Hatcliffe woman for infanticide,” said
Insp Chakanza.
“Circumstances are that on July 30, at around 2100 hours,
the accused person, together with other workmates, were sleeping in the bedroom
at their workplace.
“During the night the accused person complained of some
period pain and she was reported to have spent the whole night frequently
visiting the toilet.
“On July 31, at around 0800 hours, other workmates woke up
to carry out their chores and left the accused person alone in the bedroom
since she was not feeling well.
“Later on, one of the workmates observed the accused person
entering the bathroom and also entering another room where she took some
cardboard boxes.”
Inp Chikanza added: “The accused person went outside
through the back door and the workmate became suspicious and followed her.
“She found the accused person burning the cardboard boxes
and, as the boxes were burnt to ashes, the workmate observed a foetus partly
burnt leading to the arrest.” H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment