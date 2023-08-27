NAMIBIAN PRESIDENT CONGRATULATES ED

Namibian President Hage Geingob has congratulated President Mnangagwa for his re-election as the country’s leader in the just ended harmonised elections.

He also congratulated ZANU PF for winning a majority in the House of Assembly.

In a statement President Geingob said he had also spoken to President Mnangagwa over the phone.

“On behalf of the people and Government of the Republic of Namibia, President Hage G. Geingob extended today 27 August 2023 warm congratulations to the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, H.E. Comrade Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangangwa.

President Geingob also extended through President Mnangagwa fraternal felicitations to ZANU- PF, the sister party of SWAPO, on the victory in the peaceful harmonised elections held on 23 August 2023.

“President Geingob further said that the re-election of H.E. Comrade Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa was indeed a testimony of the trust and confidence in which the people of Zimbabwe continue to repose in President Mnangagwa and ZANU-PF.”

President Geingob also wished President Mnangagwa “good strength and wisdom in carrying out his renewed mandate and looked forward to working closely with President Mnangagwa to further deepen and strengthen bilateral cooperation as well as advancing the shared regional development agenda”.

President Mnangagwa garnered 2 350 711 beating closest rival and CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa, who got 1 967 343 votes.

ZANU PF won a majority of 136 of the 210 seats in the National Assembly, while CCC managed 73 seats. Herald