MUTSVANGWA : WHY ED WILL WIN

Zanu PF is set for victory in tomorrow’s harmonised elections as people are set to vote a party that has brought massive economic growth and infrastructure development across the country, the revolutionary party’s spokesperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa has said.

Speaking during two campaign rallies in Mutare South and Chikanga constituencies yesterday, Cde Mutsvangwa said there were notable strides recorded in various sectors of the economy since President Mnangagwa assumed office in November 2017.

“Under the leadership of His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, we have recorded an improvement in our economy,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

“Our currency has gained purchasing power because of the gold-backed economy that came with the able leadership of President Mnangagwa.

“This has also improved investments in the country. The increased investments as well as the participation and involvement of our country within the comity of nations, stand as a testimony of the success of our engagement and re-engagement policies.”

Cde Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe will continue to be “a friend to all and an enemy to none”, as it seeks to continue developing the economy.

The obligation is on all Zimbabweans to vote for ZANU PF, if they wish to continue witnessing notable developments in the country, he said.

Exports had vastly improved under the Second Republic, with the country receiving foreign currency

Cde Mutsvangwa said Manicaland would soon be transformed on the back of lithium being mined in Buhera.

“This will also create employment for all and this is reason enough to vote back the party into office,” he said.

Cde Mutsvangwa called upon youths to come out in their numbers and vote for ZANU PF.

“Our heroes fought for our land and all that which is beneath our land. Let us go out in our numbers and vote on Wednesday. You, as the people, are the party and we expect you to vote for Zanu PF,” he said.

In Chikanga, Cde Mutsvangwa challenged the electorate to vote out the corrupt and incompetent opposition councillors and legislators.

He said the clueless opposition had failed the country in urban areas, resulting in poor service delivery in the two decades and should be booted out.

“As the nation readies for elections on Wednesday, we want you to remember that the opposition underdeveloped our cities and towns during their reign.

“Opposition councils have not developed anything; instead they are squandering ratepayers’ money and fattening their own pockets. We need to put a stop to that and elect representatives who will uphold the rule of law, protect our rights and freedoms, and work for the common good of the city.

“Let us also remember the developments that President Mnangagwa has spearheaded across the country. Let us work together and vote the party of development into power,” he said.

ZANU PF candidate for Mutare South constituency, Cde Tawanda Dumbarimwe, said victory was certain.

“As we vote, let us remember what the Second Republic has done for us. I am confident that we will all go out in our numbers and put back a Government of development into power,” he said.

ZANU PF candidate for Chikanga constituency, Cde Kenneth Muchina said: “As Team Zanu PF, we will ensure outright victory for President Mnangagwa, the MP and councillors.

“We promise that we will win all seats here because our people love the party and the President.” Herald