MUSICIANS SPEAK ON POLLS

CELEBRATED musicians yesterday urged Zimbabweans to vote in peace in today’s harmonised elections.
The top influencers urged the people to shun violence as
they exercise their democratic right to choose their leaders.
Leading the call for unity and harmony is sungura ace Alick
Macheso, who was preaching the gospel of peace.
“It’s an important day for us Zimbabweans where we urge
everyone to vote peacefully,” the Orchestra Mberikwazvo boss said.
Similar sentiments were echoed by Madzibaba Nicholas
Zakaria.
“Zimbabwe is a democratic country well known for its
peace,” he said.
“As such, we don’t expect violence as people cast their
votes tomorrow (today) when they get to select leaders of their choice.”
Dendera musician, Suluman Chimbetu, said: “We urge people
to do so in peace as they are selecting the people they want to lead them.
“Violence should not mar the elections.”
Chillspot Records co-director, DJ Fantan, said: “August 23
is a special day in Zimbabwe as we are voting for our leaders.
“I urge young people not to miss this day and go and vote.”
Utakataka Express front man, Peter Moyo, said there was no
substitute for peace.
“The same peace that has been prevailing during the build
up to the elections should continue.
“I urge people to observe peace and show maturity as they
cast their ballots,” he said.
Veteran guitarist and producer, Clive “Mono” Mukundu, also
preached the same gospel of peace.
“People should simply go out and vote in peace. It’s their
democratic right to do so,” he said.
Mbira player and entrepreneur, Diana “Mangwenya” Samkange,
said it was also a time to express love for one another.
“Firstly, we must respect each other as Zimbabweans as we
are selecting leaders.
“On behalf of the Mangwenya brand, this is the right time
to show each other love and respect.
“People should put aside their political differences.”
Mangwenya added: “People need to vote peacefully.”
Chief Hwenje, who is known for his hard-hitting lyrics,
said: “August 23 is a special day for us as Zimbabweans as we are going out to
vote for our leaders.
“I urge people to vote peacefully,” he said. H Metro
