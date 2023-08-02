MUSICIAN TASO EVICTED, FIGHTS FOR STAND

MUSICIAN Shepherd ‘Taso’ Kunodziya is battling in court for a residential stand he purchased in 1999, which was subsequently repossessed from him.
In his affidavits, Taso outlines that his family has been
denied “decent accommodation” and that his marriage has also been “ruined” as a
result of his eviction.
In 2014, Taso was informed that the stand had been sold
despite him paying for it.
“My family has been prejudiced of their right to decent
accommodation.
“My marriage was ruined and my appeal is based on me to get
justice,” reads Taso’s affidavit.
He said he acquired immovable property from Gabroc
Enterprises, known as Stand 117 of Shortston of Derbyshire Estate, measuring
1500 square metres in 1999.
“I subsequently moved onto the property and made some
developments to make it habitable.
“I did all this while I was waiting for the processing of
my title deeds for the property.
“I aver that no title deeds were forthcoming in the
circumstances despite many promises from the first respondent to that effect.
“I aver that challenges developed with first respondent
(Gabroc Enterprises) when I learnt that the said property had been sold to a
third party.
“I aver that in a bid to protect my interests, then
approached the first respondent to get a heads up as to my status as the owner,
but could not find any joy.
“I affirm that the matter was subsequently made clear to
myself that my property had been sold and I was now facing imminent ejection in
the circumstances.
“This was despite the fact that I had been in occupation of
the property for over 10 years and had even built a cottage thereat.
“The new buyer effected eviction proceedings and I was subsequently
thrown out of the said property.”
He added: “The first respondent then transferred the
property from Gabroc to Derbroll Investments.
“I had fully paid for the property years back and there was
no need to sell the property again as what the respondents did in the
circumstances.” H Metro
