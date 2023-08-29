MURDERED BOY'S BODY HANDED TO WRONG FAMILY FOR BURIAL

The family of an 11-year-old boy who was murdered and raped on election day in New Magwegwe, Bulawayo suffered another blow after his body was mistakenly handed over to another family who buried him in Inyanga yesterday.
He was meant to be buried in Bulawayo on Tuesday but burial
has since been postponed as the family is now waiting for his remains to be
retrieved.
The boy, Malibongwe Bright Dube, was a Form 1 learner at
Magwegwe High School. He was found dead in his grandmother’s bedroom on August
24, the day after the elections.
His sister, Princess Monalisa Dube, who was a ZAPU polling
agent, said she had left him home alone on the day of the elections.
She returned home on the morning of August 24 to find the
door unlocked and the television and laptop missing.
“I panicked as I noticed that we had been robbed. I started
calling my young brother but he did not respond, so I ran to call my neighbor.
We started searching for him and we only found him in my grandmother’s bedroom.
There is a mattress and a big bed, so he was stashed in between,” she narrated.
The postmortem revealed that Malibongwe had been strangled
and raped.
His uncle, Qinisela Ndlovu, said the family was devastated
by the news.
“We are just confused and pained,” he said. “We wish the
world could assist us together with the police so that we can find closure on
who killed our nephew.”
The family is now trying to retrieve Malibongwe’s body from
Inyanga.
“We have engaged Kingdom Blue to go and ferry him from
Inyanga. They left yesterday evening. We have a written agreement that they
will pay for the expenses which we had incurred. We are not sure how long it
will take for them to come back,” said Godfrey Dube, the deceased’s
grandfather.
ZAPU National Organiser Ndodana Moyo said the party is
mourning with the family.
“What pains us is that this happened while his sister was
defending our vote in Magwegwe,” he said. “We want justice so that these
criminals can be arrested and the family find peace.” CITE
