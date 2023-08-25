MOTHER, DAUGHTER KIDNAPPED IN HRE

FOUR robbers were arrested on Wednesday for kidnapping, assaulting and robbing a Stoneridge woman and her daughter after they boarded a mushikashika along Seke Road.

Ngonidzashe Jongwe (36), Godknows Jongwe (23) Doit Chibwana (19) and Simon Chibwana (26), all from Epworth, were arrested after the Honda Fit mushikashika was involved in an accident.

They sustained serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital under police guard.

The four kidnapped Stella Zenda (50) and her daughter, Faith Shumba (26), who were intending to go to Mbare.

Stella and Faith boarded the mushikashika and the four men forced them to surrender everything they had and to remove all their clothes after assaulting them with a hammer and fists.

Stella and Faith surrendered all their belongings, which included a travelling bag with various clothes, US$15, and their cellphones.

They tied the mother and daughter’s hands with their braas, covered their faces with a cloth.

They drove to Waterfalls and later dumped them near Park Town shopping centre.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said the robbers were using counterfeit registration plates.

“Investigations were conducted and police received information that there was an accident along Sixth Street in Mbare where the vehicle had hit a tree after its front tyre burst.

“The description matched the complainants’ narrative and the complainants accompanied police details to the scene. The complainants positively identified the accused persons and all their property was recovered.

“The police observed that there were so many other stolen items in the vehicle. The vehicle itself was also stolen,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro