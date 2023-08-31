MLISWA'S SISTER BOUNCES BACK AS COUNCILLOR

OUTGOING Mashonaland West Provincial resident minister, Mary-Chikoka Mliswa has bounced back as a Hurungwe rural district councillor under the proportional representation quota system.

On Sunday, the allocation of the women's quota system was done at Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) district command centre where both Zanu PF and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) officials were in attendance.

Mliswa-Chikoka , who is former Hurungwe West Member of Parliament and the ruling party provincial chairperson, lost her seat to Chinjayi Kambuzumba during Zanu PF's primary elections.

Mliswa-Chikoka is among six Zanu PF women councillors who landed slots in Hurungwe rural district council.

She refused to comment on her appointment.

Hurungwe district has three local authorities namely Chirundu Local Board, Hurungwe District Council and Karoi Town Council where three wards were contested.

The district has five constituencies namely Hurungwe Central, Hurungwe East, Hurungwe North, Hurungwe West and Magunje, all won by Zanu PF.

Under Hurungwe rural district council, Zanu PF was allocated six slots while CCC received two.

Outgoing Women Parliamentary caucus chairperson, Goodluck Kwaramba, is also one of the ruling party officials who got the rural council seats under the Hurungwe North cluster.

Kwaramba said she was geared to champion rural women's rights on policy matters.

‘‘I have gained enough experience globally and we have done our best on women rights issues in Parliament,” she said.

“We were united besides political affiliations and we aim to do the same. My appointment at the local council will help me in addressing issues affecting women at grassroot level so that we get equal opportunities for social and economic development,” she said.

In Hurungwe council, CCC has two representatives namely Dorcas Zharare and Mary Muchemwa.

In Chirundu, CCC will be represented by Itai Wedzerai, while Petronella Moyo will represent Zanu PF.

In Karoi town where CCC won all wards, three wards will be shared between the two parties. Newsday