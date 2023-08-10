MASARIRA : WHY I WILL NEVER BACK RELIGIOUS FANATIC CHAMISA

I have been receiving pressure to endorse Nelson Chamisa for presidency in the forthcoming elections. Sadly, my conscience will never allow me to do that. Beyond me and my erstwhile Cde. brother being cooking oil and water in terms of politics, his religious fanaticism is a cause of concern for a person who wants to hold the highest office of the land.
I could never in my life time endorse a person who is a 3
in 1 of manipulation professions ie lawyer, pastor and politician. If one
failed to build an institution at party level what guarantee is there that he
will be able to manage an already existing government institution?
If one failed to ensure constitutionalism within the MDCT
and has failed to furnish the world with his current party constitution, what
guarantee do we have that he will be able to ensure constitutionalism. He even
has a plan to change the people's constitution to God knows what.
Change/shanduko can never be an ideology. I am one woman
who firmly believes in ideology. Having ideological clarity has made me
understand our political environment and what needs to be done to save
Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe needs;
• a unifier, a president who can unify all religions not
shun African Traditional religion as demonic.
• a states man who will serve all Zimbabweans regardless of
race, tribe, religion, gender, social status, etc
• a reformist par excellence who can abolish the current
system we abolished from the Smith colonial regime
• a Pan Afrikanist at heart, who will also partake in the
one Africa agenda and stop the plundering and looting of our natural resources
• a firm believer in strengthening local currency and building
a trillion dollar economy
In conclusion, all these attrubutes do not exist in
Chamisa. I will not vote for a populist with no direction. These are my
thoughts and I am entitled to them.
