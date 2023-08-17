MAN STABBED TO DEATH IN FIGHT OVER HOOKER

A fight over a lady of the night ended tragically last week on Friday in Tsanzaguru, Rusape, after another man who wanted some time with the woman was fatally stabbed.

Liberty Masibi allegedly stabbed Charles Ngara as the fight for the sex worker took a nasty turn.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Norbert Muzondo referred The Weekender to the national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyati, for further details.

However, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi was not picking up calls.

Witnesses told The Weekender that Masibi allegedly stabbed Ngara on the thigh with a knife.

Ngara bled severely and later died on admission at Rusape General Hospital the same night.

“The incident happened at Manditanga Night Club where Masibi was in the company of his friend.

“The late Charles Ngara was also in the same bar, drinking beer with the sex worker only identified as Maria. After some time, Masibi and Ngara had a misunderstanding over Maria.”

“They went outside the bar and started fighting. Masibi suddenly withdrew a knife from his pocket and stabbed Ngara on the thigh. Ngara bled profusely.

“Fellow patrons intervened and took both of them to Tsanzaguru Clinic where they were transferred to Rusape General Hospital. Ngara died upon admission.

“Masibi was arrested by police at the hospital,” said a witness who spoke on condition of anonymity. Manica Post