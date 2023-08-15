MAN SQUANDERS WIDOWS ORGANISATION'S US$4 000

A SUSPECTED fraudster allegedly duped a widows organisation by squandering money he was given for safe keeping.

Tafadzwa Chirisa appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with theft of trust property.

The complainant is Alice Mutambara, who is the founder and chairperson of Zimbabwe Widows for Economic Development.

The court heard that on June 26, Mutambara was in the company of her organisation’s secretary, Grace Mhaka, when she met Chirisa in the capital.

Mutambara had US$4000 in cash, which they intended to use in mobilisation programmes, across the country.

Chirisa allegedly then told Mutambara he was the one who kept money for affiliations, in an office, which belonged to one Dr Gomo, and would release the money when required.

Mutambara then gave Chirisa the US$4000 for sake keeping .

On June 28, Mutambara approached Chirisa requesting for the money because she wanted to print some Tshirts.

However, he failed to return the money because he had already spent it.

Conducting her own investigation, Mutambara approached Dr Gomo and was told that Chirisa had no access to his office as claimed.

This prompted her to file a police report.