MAN RAPES STEPDAUGHTER IN SA, RECORDS IT

A ZIMBABWEAN man has been arrested in South Africa for allegedly raping his stepdaughter and recording it.

Fungayi Gwishiri is alleged to have started raping his stepdaughter when she was 13, in 2017, and recorded every sickening incident.

Gwishiri, who is believed to be a church leader, was arrested on Friday.

He appeared in court on Monday where he was remanded in custody to August 28.

A source claimed Gwishiri told the girl that he wanted her to bear him children because her mother was unable to conceive.

“He married the victim’s mother, but she couldn’t bear him children, so he decided to rape her daughter.

“Vanhu ava vakatochata muchurch and some people even mocked him for marrying someone with a child.

“People in his Dzivaresekwa neighbourhood are shocked by this incident because he is a church leader, who preaches in front of congregants every week,” said the source.

The source said Gwishiri was exposed when he became jealous of his stepdaughter’s boyfriend and confronted him.

“The girl went to visit her boyfriend and Gwishiri went to confront him.

“He attacked the boyfriend, but the girl refused to go back home.

“Her mother was called to the scene and, on their way home, she revealed that her stepfather had been raping her for years.

“They went to the police station where a report was made.

“Fortunately, the girl had her stepfather’s phone where all the evidence was extracted. There were many rape videos saved in the phone, and he was arrested.

“His defence was that he had agreed with his wife that his stepdaughter would bear him children.” H Metro