MAN LOSES US$4 200 IN FOREX DEAL

A GREENDALE man lost US$4200 to a con-woman in a foreign exchange deal.

Ronald Makazhu, 26, of Dramond Road was fooled by Kudzai Jesca, who claimed his cancer-stricken daughter was admitted at Karanda Hospital and he wanted financial support to pay the bills.

Ronald agreed to help since Kudzai was his friend who also assured him he would pay it back.

Kudzai sent a First Capital Bank account number 18602656830 where Ronald deposited a total amount of ZWL 20 000 000.

He was promised he would be paid back the money in United States dollars and would get an amount of US$4 200 via a Mukuru transfer account.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case.

“Police are investigating a fraud case that took place at Kamfinsa Shopping Centre,” said Insp Chakanza.

“The complainant was misrepresented by the accused person who sent a fake Mukuru message which was confirming that an amount of $4 200 had been deposited into his Mukuru account.

“The complainant proceeded to Kamfinsa Shops where he wanted to withdraw the money.

“He was told that the Mukuru message was fake and the total value defrauded ZWL 20 000 000 and nothing was recovered,” said Insp Chakanza.

In another case, Pedzisai Sangandira, 52, of Mt Pleasant, lost US$100 to an unidentified woman who was driving a Mercedes Benz (ADY 6963) on Saturday at Bond Shopping Centre.

Pedzisai was about to close his shop at around 1400 hours when the woman entered.

She bought two packs of baby soft tissues using a US$100 note and was given change of US$80.

The note was counterfeit. H Metro