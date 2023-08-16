MAN KIDNAPS GIRL (12)

A BULAWAYO man who allegedly kidnapped a 12-year-old girl after luring her to the shops on the pretext that he wanted to buy her some corn snacks before spending a night with her at a brothel, appeared in court yesterday

Mulasikwanda Mumunye (42) of Kingsdale suburb appeared before the Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Elisha Singano facing kidnapping charges.

He was remanded in custody until tomorrow for judgment.

Prosecuting, Ms Nomathemba Mafu said on 23 May at around 4pm, Mumunye went to the complainant’s home on the pretext that he intended to buy some empty sacks.

The court heard that Mumunye was intoxicated on the fateful day.

“The accused person who was drunk met the mother of the complainant who told him that there were no sacks at that particular time. He then told the complainant’s mother that he had forgotten to buy some corn snacks for the kids and asked to go with one of the kids to a nearby tuck shop,” said Ms Mafu.

Mumunye was given permission to go with the elder daughter on the understanding that he would return within the shortest possible time.

“The complainant’s mother authorised the accused to go with the elder daughter. The accused person disappeared with the child for the whole night without the knowledge of the parents,” said Ms Mafu.

The court heard that Mumunye then went with the complainant and spent a night with her at an unknown place without the mother’s knowledge.

The girl was spotted the following morning by a neighbour who took her home.

A report was made to the police leading to Mumunye’s arrest.

The complainant was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for medical examination.

In her testimony, the complainant’s mother told the court that she only allowed Mumunye to go with her child because she trusted him and never suspected anything.

“The only reason I allowed the accused person to go with my daughter was that he is always here to see my husband almost every weekend, so I trusted him,” she said.

In his defence, Mumunye said he was intoxicated and could not remember what happened on that particular day.

“The day when the incident occurred, I was drunk after consuming a lot of alcohol. I went to the tuck shop with the complainant to buy the corn snacks and found the place closed,” he said.

"I then proceeded to Kingsdale Shopping Centre and bought alcohol after which I hired a lady of the night and we then went to her place of residence together with the complainant."