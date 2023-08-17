MAN JAILED FOR SODOMISING BOY (6)

A HARARE man was slapped with a 15-year jail term after being convicted of sodomising a six-year-old boy on Christmas Day last year.

Stanford Rwizi (31) was convicted by Harare magistrate, Clever Tsikwa, after a full trial. The State, represented by Loveit Muringwa, proved that on Christmas Day, last year, the boy was playing with his friend when Rwizi, who was their neighbour at the Race Course squatter camp, dragged him into a nearby bushy area.

He stripped the boy naked and sodomised him. The boy screamed and Rwizi fled, leaving him in the bush.

The boy immediately reported the matter to his mother, who filed a police report leading to Rwizi’s arrest. H Metro