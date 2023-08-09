MAN BUTCHERS WIFE, CHILD : HANGS SELF

A MAN pleaded for reconciliation with his wife, pretended to have forgiven her and then killed her together with their child in Mt Hampden last week.

Tonderai Chemasi, a brick moulder, is reported to have attacked and killed his wife, Melania Mutenda (28), and their child Tinaye Chemasi (2), with a hoe.

He then hanged himself in the house.

Their bodies were found four days later in a decomposing state, and taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

Melania had separated with Tonderai for some time and moved in with another man in Chitungwiza, who impregnated her.

Melania’s sister, Esnath Mutenda, told H-Metro that Tonderai pleaded with his wife to come back home and abort her pregnancy.

“Tonderai intended to kill Melania,” said Esnath.

“He pretended to have forgiven her and pleaded with her for a reunion since they had three children.

“Tonderai akamuti zvemimba hazvina basa dzoka tigarisane.

“When she came back, he faked love which Melania had never experienced before with him.

“She asked if she could go and collect her belongings from the Chitungwiza man.”

She added: “When she went to Chitungwiza, the other man blocked her from returning to Tonderai, arguing that she was carrying his baby, and he did not want another man to look after his child.

“Melania left Chitungwiza unceremoniously to return to Tonderai unaware that he had made up his mind to kill her.”

She said Tonderai tried in vain to force Melania to abort the pregnancy and then killed her in cold blood together with their youngest child. H Metro