MAN BEATS UP HOOKER

A MAN has been arrested for assaulting a sex worker he found with a client at a building along Kaguvi Street in Harare on Sunday.

Frank Chidembo busted Patience Muvhu (25), of Budiriro 4, who was with her lover, and confronted them.

Patience and her friend hooked their clients at a night club along Mbuya Nehanda Street.

They struck a deal with a security guard, who was manning a building along Kaguvi Street, to have some private time with their lovers in return for an agreed fee.

The four were spotted by Frank who busted them. Patience’s client fled the scene and Frank demanded to have sex with her but she rejected his proposal.

He assaulted her, took US$18, which was in her bra, and a Samsung M13.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest.

“Police arrested a man for assaulting a woman she found with her lover,” said Insp Chakanza.

“The woman was with her friend and her lover also.

“When they reached the scene, a security guard opened the gate and the four entered the yard.

“The accused person appeared from inside the premises, grabbed the victim`s hand and pulled her into one of the offices.

“The other three then fled from the scene leaving the victim with the accused.

“The accused then instructed the guard to lock the door from outside and he complied.

“Accused then started assaulting the victim with a rope and she started to cry for help.” H Metro