MAI TT FRAUD TRIAL MOVED TO SEPTEMBER

The matter of jailed socialite Felistas Murata popularly known as Mai Titi on charges of theft of trust property has been postponed to September 29 for trial commencement.

Murata was jailed on fraud charges under the same circumstances on this case.

The State postponed the matter on the grounds that the complainant recently gave birth and needs time to rest.

Murata is alleged to have unlawfully and intentionally misrepresented to the complainant Rachel Mhuka that she was in need of US$10 000 for her business venture and would surrender her Mercedes Benz vehicle, registration number AFF9759 as surety for the loan which she undertook to pay back by November 30 last year.

She allegedly did this knowing fully well that the vehicle did not belong to her.

The court heard that the Mercedes Benz it did not belong to the accused and she issued her with another vehicle, an Audi Q5 with registration AFG3701, which she again retrieved and replaced with an invalid passport as surety.

It is further alleged that when Mhuka realised that the passport was invalid, she confronted Murata who immediately returned the second vehicle.

The State alleges that sometime in January, police from Rhodesville Police Station in Harare approached Mhuka and seized the car saying it had been stolen from Else Event Car Hire.

This was after the car hire, represented by Liberty Vazhura, reported Murata for theft of trust property.

It is the State’s that Murata had hired the vehicle on September 29 last year and pledged to make weekly payments of US$770.

The complainant failed to make the weekly payments and became evasive until the matter was taken to police.

The value of the motor vehicle is US$18 000 and it was recovered. Herald