MAI TT FRAUD TRIAL MOVED TO SEPTEMBER

The matter of jailed socialite Felistas Murata popularly known as Mai Titi on charges of theft of trust property has been postponed to September 29 for trial commencement.
Murata was jailed on fraud charges under the same
circumstances on this case.
The State postponed the matter on the grounds that the
complainant recently gave birth and needs time to rest.
Murata is alleged to have unlawfully and intentionally
misrepresented to the complainant Rachel Mhuka that she was in need of US$10
000 for her business venture and would surrender her Mercedes Benz vehicle,
registration number AFF9759 as surety for the loan which she undertook to pay
back by November 30 last year.
She allegedly did this knowing fully well that the vehicle
did not belong to her.
The court heard that the Mercedes Benz it did not belong to
the accused and she issued her with another vehicle, an Audi Q5 with
registration AFG3701, which she again retrieved and replaced with an invalid
passport as surety.
It is further alleged that when Mhuka realised that the
passport was invalid, she confronted Murata who immediately returned the second
vehicle.
The State alleges that sometime in January, police from
Rhodesville Police Station in Harare approached Mhuka and seized the car saying
it had been stolen from Else Event Car Hire.
This was after the car hire, represented by Liberty
Vazhura, reported Murata for theft of trust property.
It is the State’s that Murata had hired the vehicle on
September 29 last year and pledged to make weekly payments of US$770.
The complainant failed to make the weekly payments and
became evasive until the matter was taken to police.
The value of the motor vehicle is US$18 000 and it was
recovered. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment