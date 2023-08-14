LIFESTYLE AUDITS FOR CCC CANDIDATES

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) national deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba has stated that the party plans to undertake a lifestyle audit for its candidates who will enter public office after the August 23 election.
Siziba made these remarks while canvassing for votes as an
aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) at a constituency rally in
Pelandaba-Tshabalala over the weekend.
Other party candidates, including prospective MPs,
councillors, and those on quota lists, also joined in the rally.
“Once we go to Parliament, we don’t want to see our MPs
changing their body size or going around holding long sticks when greeting
people, which is why we will have lifestyle audit for all our public
officials,” Siziba said, adding that CCC will not allow its MPs to develop
potbellies within assuming power.
According to the prospective MP, officials who want to
become millionaires should enter the private sector and start firms like Strive
Masiyiwa.
“We are not going to allow a situation whereby you hear
that Siziba who stays in Tshabalala after going to Parliament will now be
staying in Borrowdale and driving four cars. If you want to make money, go to
the private sector, don’t steal public funds,” he said and asked the electorate
in Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency to vote for CCC as the ruling party has
failed to run the country.
“The first thing we want to fix is the legislative arm of
this country. You know that for the past 43 years, most of the MPs were
‘Missing Persons.’ Perhaps they thought that MP means missing person, which is
why most of them were never seen in Parliament,” said Siziba who claimedCCC was
ready to go to Parliament and make laws that hold the Executive to account.
“That is why Zanu PF could steal people’s money without
accountability. The role of Parliament is to hold the Executive to account, to
oversee how the president and the cabinet work, that is the first thing we will
fix. The second thing we want to fix is to have MPs who stay with people. We
want MPs who represent the people. We want councilors who come and stay with
the people. We don’t want visitors in the constituency or in the ward.”
Siziba added that a CCC government would make sure that
representatives do represent the people.
“There are some people for the past 43 years who have never
said anything in Parliament. Even if they don’t know any issues they should at
least cough as that is also captured in the Hansard,” he joked.
Meanwhile, Siziba stated that CCC hopes to turn its
political majority at rallies and public gatherings into an electoral triumph
this year, asking their supporters to vote for them. CITE
