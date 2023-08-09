KURUNERI'S WIDOW ESCAPES JAIL

The late former Finance minister Christopher Kuruneri’s widow, Paidamoyo (60) was slapped with a six-month jail term for defeating the course of justice by Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware on Monday.

She will, however, perform 105 hours of community service after the magistrate conditionally suspended the sentence.

Paidamoyo was jointly charged with her driver Sinotile Magezi (54) after they allegedly blocked police officers from investigating a stocktheft case at her farm in Mazowe.

The State, led by Precious Khanye, alleged that on May 16, police officers from Mazowe went to Ascortvale Farm to investigate a stocktheft case involving the two.

When police officers told Magezi that they wanted to take him to the police station for questioning, all hell broke loose as he locked the gates on Paidamoyo’s orders. Newsday