KIDNAPPED GIRL FOUND ALIVE AFTER FOUR DAYS OF HELL

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD child, Anisha Machona, who disappeared for four days after being abducted, has been found in a feel-good ending to a horror story which had gripped an entire neighbourhood.

An Epworth woman, suspected of abducting Anisha, has been arrested.

The woman, identified as Lucy, was nabbed after she was found walking in Belvedere, in the company of the missing child, by the minor’s other grandmother.

She tipped some police officers, leading to Lucy’s arrest.

Lucy appeared before a Chitungwiza magistrate on Saturday and the matter was remanded to August 11 for trial commencement.

The minor girl stayed with her grandmother, one Mbuya Machona, in Zengeza 1, Chitungwiza.

Allegations are that the minor girl was kidnapped on July 24, by one woman identified as Lucy, who went with her to an unknown place.

It is reported that Lucy, who is believed to be a resident of Epworth, arrived at the house, where the child stays, after she met another man for the purposes of prostitution.

Lucy had another child, on her back, when she arrived at the house.

She was still carrying the same child when she was arrested, four days later.

Police questioned her on the identity of the child.

The child received medical examination and was found not to have been abused in any form whatsoever. – ChitownFM/H-Metro Reporter.