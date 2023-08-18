JILTED MAN RUNS AMOK, STABS EX LOVER

A KWEKWE man went berserk and stabbed his ex-lover who had turned down his offer to reconcile as well as his friend who tried to intervene.

The 23-year-old woman and the friend whose names were not supplied, are both battling for life at a hospital after being stabbed by Andrew Maphosa (20).

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred on 14 August 2023 around 7PM.

“Maphosa was in Mbizo 11 in the company of a friend when they met his ex-girlfriend. Maphosa tried to convince the woman that they rekindle their affair, which she turned down, resulting in a misunderstanding between the two,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Maphosa reportedly drew a knife and stabbed the ex-lover several times all over the body.

The male friend tried to intervene and he was also stabbed on the neck and fell unconscious.

Maphosa, who fled the scene, was later arrested and investigations are ongoing. Chronicle