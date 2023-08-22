IT WAS A REVENGE ATTACK : RECRUITS IN COURT

NINETEEN rogue police recruits appeared in court yesterday on charges of public violence in the Harare CBD at the weekend.

It emerged in court that the 19 caused public unrest in a revenge attack against unknown assailants who had assaulted two of their colleagues at Copacabana terminus.

The court proceedings also shamed those who hijacked the case and suggested it was linked to the politics surrounding the harmonised elections set for tomorrow.

The 19 are all stationed at ZRP Mkushi Academy.

They were armed with sticks and other unknown objects when they went on the rampage and indiscriminately attacked members of the public.

Some people attacked by the rogue recruits sustained injuries which required medical attention.

The police condemned the actions of the recruits and assured the public that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against them.

Police bosses emphasised that such behaviour was not tolerated in the service and promised to continue striving to maintain law and order.

The incident caused concern and outrage among the public, who expressed their anger on social media platforms.

They called for the recruits to be held accountable for their actions and for justice to be served. H Metro